Social calendar: January 31, 2019

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

AA and Al-Anon Step Groups – 7 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 125 S. Johnson St., Ada.

AA Fellowship – 7:30 p.m., Big Book/12 and 12, First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main St., Kenton.

Weight Watchers – 5:30 p.m., Bellefontaine Union Station, 613 Hamilton St. Weigh-in starts 1/2 hour earlier.



Sewing workshop, “LED Sewing Circuits” – 6:15-7:45 p.m. at OSU Extension Spark Lab, 1021 W. Lima St., Kenton.

Cost is $15 per class or $60 for all classes this season (due at registration), covers all materials and a snack.

Call 419-674-2297 or email dellifield.2@osu.edu to register. Class space is limited.