Students in the news: January 17, 2018

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Noah Allen, a junior major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

A 2015 home school graduate, he is the son of Rev. Patrick and Debra Allen from Ada.

Students eligible for the list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.