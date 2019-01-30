Students in the news: January 30, 2019 Posted on January 30, 2019 0 FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for spring 2019. New students began their studies at UF on Jan. 7. Local students are: Haley Beltz of Forest who is pursuing a degree in early childhood education. Beltz is a graduate of Riverdale High School. Cory Brown of Dunkirk who is pursuing a degree in nursing. Thane Schwartz of Dunkirk who is pursuing a degree in pharmacy.