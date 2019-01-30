Students in the news: January 30, 2019

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for spring 2019.

New students began their studies at UF on Jan. 7. Local students are:

Haley Beltz of Forest who is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

Beltz is a graduate of Riverdale High School.

Cory Brown of Dunkirk who is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Thane Schwartz of Dunkirk who is pursuing a degree in pharmacy.