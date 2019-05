Students in the news: May 23, 2019

Students in the news: May 23, 2019

CEDARVILLE — Jesse Musgrave, a communication major from Mount Blanchard, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

This recognition required Musgrave to maintain a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours during spring semester 2019.