Students in the news: October 17, 2017

FINDLAY — Robert Terrill of Kenton recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “The Revolutionists,” featuring the political and real-life struggles of four women during the French Revolution.

UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

Terrill served as a member of the lighting crew.