William Wentz of Kenton to celebrate 100th birthday

William “Bill” John Henry Wentz of Kenton will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sept. 22, 2017. Friends and family members are invited to attend a party for Bill on Sunday, Sept. 24 any time from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Park Golf Club. It is located east of Kenton at 15906 Ohio 309.

No gifts please. Simply bring a smile and a memory to share. Nothing makes Bill happier than visits with his friends and relatives.