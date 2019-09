DUNKIRK — Adam Paxton, a resident of Dunkirk, said he, along with many others, are fed up with the drug problem in the village, and he’s willing to do something about it. Routinely finding drugs and needles in the area of the village park, Paxton said at the Dunkirk council meeting on Monday that the park is usually devoid of any kids playing there and believes it’s because the parents won’t let their kids in the area.