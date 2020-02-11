Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Angela Marie Paugh will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at The Bridgeport Church with Pastor Gregg King officiating. A dinner and fellowship at the church will follow the services. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in Dunkirk. She was born on May 8th, 1957 in Kenton to the late Oliver and Irene (Gibson) Shepherd. On July 28th, 1986 she married Steven Lee Paugh and he survives in Dunkirk.

Also surviving are a son; Steven Michael Paugh of Dunkirk, a brother; Randy Shepherd of Dunkirk, a brother-in-law; Ray Combs of Dunkirk, a grandson; Gunner Joe of Nevada, OH, several nieces and nephews, and her pet chihuahua; Missy. When diagnosed with breast cancer on November 15th, 2019 her “A Team” was there to help her. Ginger Dirmeyer, Wendy Delong, Nancy Pahl, Randy Shepherd, Betty Hunt and her son Steven Michael all were there to take care of her in her time of need.

She was preceded in death by a son; James Joseph Paugh, a sister; Linda Combs, and a brother; Ronnie Shepherd.

Angela was a 1976 Hardin Northern High School graduate. She worked for Southside Six in Dunkirk for 23 years where she met many friends. Angela was on the board of the Dunkirk Community Center where she was involved with helping with dinners and benefits every month.

She enjoyed watching movies, such as Hallmark, Star Wars, Star Trek and Marvel Avenger movies. Her favorite Avenger was Captain America. She also enjoyed reading.

Angela collected Coca Cola memorabilia but loved to drink her Pepsi.

Memorial donations may be made the Bridgeport Church or the Dunkirk Community Center.

