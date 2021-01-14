COVID vaccination clinics announced; Health deparmtent, EMA to lead drive-thru efforts at Hardin County Fairgrounds

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Ohioans in Phase 1B starting the week of Jan. 19, the Kenton Hardin Health Department and Hardin County Emergency Management Agency are partnering to lead local vaccination efforts.

“Together, our agencies are well-equipped to lead this effort in our community,” said Health Commissioner Cindy Keller and Hardin County EMA Director Jake Burgbacher. “The combined knowledge and decades of training will allow these agencies to continue to serve our local community as we work to vaccinate Ohioans in our community.”

The clinics will be located at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in a drive-thru fashion, Keller said. However anyone who has not scheduled an appointment prior to the vaccination day will be turned away, as the department is making appointments for the amount of vaccine available.

At this time the health department has two clinics already full with the expected vaccine allotment.

“We will begin vaccination in Hardin County on Wednesday, Jan. 20 by appointment. We are beginning with the 80+ population at this time,” she said. “If you or a loved one fits the profile to receive their vaccine on the 20th, please call our offices at 419-673-6230 and schedule a time for your vaccine.

“At this time the vaccine supply is very limited. We will continue to schedule individuals throughout the coming weeks for Wednesdays at this time,” Keller said. “We are receiving on average 100 vaccines weekly, so the distribution will take time.”

Starting the week of the Jan. 27 the health department will begin making appointments for the 75+ population, and individuals with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The first two clinics are filled, Keller said.

The health department will begin scheduling for the week of Feb. 3. They will take 70+ population and employees of K-12 schools that wish to be vaccinated. Finally, the week of Feb. 10, the health department will offer vaccinations to anyone 65+.

Keller said when a new age group begins, vaccinations will likely not be complete for the previous age group. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available.

At the drive-thru vaccination, the health department will ask you to state your name and date of birth when arriving to the clinic. The registration form will be available to print and fill out prior to the clinic at our website www.hardinhealth.org/vaccine.

This website will provide the community with information on how to schedule their appointment, and where vaccines can be offered. “At this time the health department only has information on our clinic and vaccine available to us,” Keller said. “We will continue to work with partners and update the website as needed with information on additional providers in the community.”

In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available beginning Jan. 14 at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

“While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we must be patient while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply,” Keller said. “As vaccine supply increases, we will be able to vaccinate more of those in Phase 1B, and eventually, all Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

She added, “Our health department is dedicated to keeping our community healthy using prevention, promotion, and education. In addition, health departments have decades of expertise when it comes to preparation and managing mass vaccination clinics. Our experience with vaccinating for the seasonal flu and the H1N1 pandemic, as well as ongoing training, has prepared us for this work.”

Burgbacher added, “The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency continues to serve the community as an information and resource support agency. We are committed to engaging with our local health department to ensure they have the support they need to be successful.”