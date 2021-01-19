OhioHealth physician group in Kenton to offer COVID vaccines

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















OhioHealth announced that it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are 80 years of age and older on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in accordance with guidance from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

In Kenton, the first vaccinations will be given starting Jan. 19 at OhioHealth Physician Group Primary Care (Jeffrey Neuhauser MD, Christina Crum MD, and Young Mi Britton NP) at 75 Washington Boulevard, Suite 103. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Only those individuals who have scheduled a vaccination through MyChart or the vaccine hotline will be vaccinated.

How to schedule:

For patients who have a medical record in the last three years at OhioHealth, vaccinations can be self-scheduled through OhioHealth MyChart, which is available on the OhioHealth website or via smartphone app. Patients will be notified through MyChart when they are able to schedule. Patients are encouraged to check their MyChart account now to ensure their contact information is up to date. MyChart is the easiest and fastest way to schedule an appointment.

For all others or those that are unable to schedule online:

Those in the eligible age groups can call our scheduling hotline to book their vaccination appointments. The hotline can be reached at (614) 533-6999 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given following the schedule below:

Week of Jan. 19 – Patients 80 years of age and older

Week of Jan. 25 – Patients 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders

Week of Feb. 1 – Patients 70 years of age and older

Week of Feb. 8 – Patients 65 years of age and older

Appointments slots are filling fast. If no appointments are available when scheduling opens, patients are encouraged to regularly check MyChart. Appointments will be added as additional vaccine arrives.

For more information about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine at OhioHealth, visit www.ohiohealth.com/covidvaccine.