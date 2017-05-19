Rehearsing for Cabaret

Members of Kenton High School’s Top Twenty sing and dance Thursday night during a dress rehearsal for Cabaret 2017, which will begin tonight in the KHS gym.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to performing songs from their competition show, “Glass House,” the 32 members will present a variety of group and solo selections.

Tables are still available for shows tonight and Sunday.

The cost is $40 for a table of 4, $60 for a table of 6 and $80 for a table of 8. Bleacher seats for all three performances are $6.

