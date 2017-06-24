A wet ride

Riders in the 2018 Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure cross the Scioto River bridge on County Road 130 near the edge of Kenton as they push through a heavy downpour on the final stretch of a Bellefontaine to Kenton ride on Friday morning.

The tour, which stopped in Kenton for the night on Friday, started in Findlay last Saturday and will conclude there today. Most riders stayed at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski