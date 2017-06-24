A wet ride Posted on June 24, 2017 0 0 7 A lone GOBA bicyclist sets up his camp in the rain among many tents at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. Due to heavy rains, many of the 1,500 cyclists on the week-long tour of Northwest Ohio set up camp in the show arena at the fairgrounds after completing their route from Belleftontaine. Riders in the 2018 Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure cross the Scioto River bridge on County Road 130 near the edge of Kenton as they push through a heavy downpour on the final stretch of a Bellefontaine to Kenton ride on Friday morning. The tour, which stopped in Kenton for the night on Friday, started in Findlay last Saturday and will conclude there today. Most riders stayed at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski