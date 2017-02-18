Accident scene

Hardin County Deputy Dwight Underwood leads Ridgemont High School students through the crash scene and explains what happened in the accident which claimed the life of Keegan McKee.

The Ridgemont senior’s car left the roadway Thursday night and McKee died Friday morning at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

With deputies controlling traffic on Ohio 292 and consoling the teenagers in their loss, the Ridgemont students erected a monument along the side of the roadway in McKee’s memory.

Times photo/Dan Robinson