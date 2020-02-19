Ada agrees to replace two pumps at wastewater plant

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By TY THAXTON

Times staff writer

ADA — With two pumps at the Ada Wastewater Treatment Plant having exceeded their life expectancy and with one of them currently out of commission, the village is actively working to replace them.

Village Administrator Jamie Hall made council aware of the pumps issue at the treatment plant at Tuesday’s regular council meeting. The current pumps, which he said were built by a “local guy” who has since passed, are somewhere along the lines of 30 to 35 years old.

Parts for the current pumps, Hall added, could only be manufactured, not just simply purchased.

The pumps, Hall explained, are responsible for pumping lime sludge out of the clarifiers.

“It is important that the sludge is pumped out of the tanks at a daily rate, because if it’s not, it effects the pH of the water,” Hall said. “Once you start getting your water out of balance, you get all kinds of problems.”

Hall informed council that he had contacted two pump manufacturers, including Buckeye Pump and Pin Valley Pumps (based in Pennsylvania).

Upon doing research and talking with individuals in the industry, other pump people and individuals at the treatment plant, Hall felt Pin Valley would be the best option to go with as the pump they offer is better for the treatment plant’s intended use.

The cost of one pump, not including labor as it will be installed by the village, is $14,528. However, Hall recommended replacing both pumps instead of just the one that is down.

“The pump that we’re replacing actually sits by the doors (inside an 8-by-10-foot building) in front of a pump that’s back behind it that really should be replaced,” Hall said. “Seeing as it’s 30 to 35 years old and could go anytime, it would be pretty hard to replace that back pump after you replace the front pump. It only makes sense to replace both pumps.”

Council agreed that it made sense to replace both pumps. Hall will be speaking with Pin Valley to nail down a price for the replacement of the two pumps.

Also during the meeting, council:

– Heard Mayor Dave Retterer comment on the passing of former Ohio Northern University President Dr. DeBow Freed and all that he and his wife Catherine did for the Ada community.

– Approved a resolution declaring certain personal property of the village not needed for municipal use, with Ada Police Chief Mike Harnishfeger requesting its disposal. The items to be thrown away include a mattress and mattress topper, small decorative pillows, a king size comforter, a closet maid, an upholstered bed headboard and frame, a convertible sofa, two candle scones, miscellaneous bedding materials and two glade candles. An item to be disposed of on GovDeals includes a projector. Miscellaneous pots and pans for cooking will be transferred to the fire or EMS. The department will be utilizing a TV stand and kitchen knife set.

– Heard Councilman Terry Keiser, representative of the Ada-Liberty Ambulance Board, request that the village plow out a path for the ambulance in needed situations. Hall said it could easily be taken care of.

– Approved the Ada Public Library’s use of the pool on July 8 at 11 a.m. for its Summer Reading Program wrap-up pool party.

– Discussed delinquent water accounts and the need to either take legal action, collect them or break them off.

– Was made aware of two water rate adjustments. Both were for underground leaks outside foundation. The first was for 308 S. Simon St. with an original bill of $882, and a credit of $582.80, leaving an adjusted bill of $299.31. The second was for 506 W. North St. with an original bill of $330.92, and a credit of $84.29, leaving an adjusted bill of $222.99.

– Learned that Administrative Assistant Angela Polachek talked to ninth and tenth grade students at Ada High School at their career presentation about city planning and government work.

– Was made aware that the Hardin Leadership class is looking for candidates.

– Learned from Polachek that the village’s public works department has made “phenomenal improvements” in the past few months in being educated on trenching safety. The notice comes after the news of a trenching death in Licking County on Monday.

– Approved a convenience fee of 2.5 percent ($1.50 minimum) on certified payments made with credit cards.

– Learned that the village is exploring using RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency) on income tax collection.

– Approved a revised policy and procedures notice from the APD reflecting its new holding cell.

– Learned from Harnishfeger that the APD is actively working on acquiring a tornado siren for the village.

– Approved a six-month extension for Wes Davis, public works superintendent, to obtain his Water Distribution Operator in Training license.

– Learned that Hall is exploring the purchase of a mini excavator for the village.