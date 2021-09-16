Ada to flush hydrants

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA — Ada public works employees will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the village the week of Sept. 20 as part of its annual water maintenance program.

Weather permitting, flushing will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Administrator Jamie Hall.

Because water mains are typically looped together, residents may notice that their service pressure is affected, even if hydrants are being flushed several blocks away.

During the flushing process, Hall said there may be a slight discoloration of the water caused by sediment or rust being flushed from the water mains. He said the water will clear up once it was been run for a short time.

On days the village is flushing, he said residents may not want to do laundry during the hours listed above. Possible discoloration of the water can stain light colored clothing.

Hall noted the water is safe for all other uses and that chlorine levels are maintained during the process.

People with questions can call the village office at 419-634-4045.