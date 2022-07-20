Ada Tree Commission identifies 35 trees with a need

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

ADA — The results of an Ada Tree Commission Windshield Tree Assessment were reported to the village council at its meeting Tuesday night.

Administrator Jamie Hall said the drive-by assessment was conducted July 13 in the northwest section of the village. It is the first step to locate and identify storm damaged trees, hazardous conditions and declining trees that should be watched.

According to a summary of the report, 35 trees were identified as having a need, four trees are a hazard and require an immediate action and 10 were identified as needing removal of pruning by the village public works. Another three trees and a stump need removed by a village-hired contractor.

In addition, eight trees were identified as needing removal or pruning by the property owner and letters will be sent to the owners explaining why work is needed on the trees, Hall said. They have 60 days to react to the notification letter.

The commission still has the northeast quadrant and ONU to complete, along with the southeast section.

Hall also reported the village water tower is being filled with the completion of the exterior coating project and painting of logos. After testing, he expects the tower will be back in service as early as Thursday.

He noted there remains a punch list of 14 items that still need to be taken care of by the contractor.

In other action, council adopted a resolution that authorizes entering into an agreement with Jones and Henry Engineers for engineering/bidding and construction administration/-inspection services for the village’s water meter replacement project. The cost for the design/build phase is $17,500 while the project administration is $19,200.

Council also received quarterly statistics from the Ada-Liberty Ambulance District. From April 1 to June 30, it had 182 runs. There were 131 transports and 51 instances of no transports. The district provided mutual aid to 10 places while receiving mutual aid twice.