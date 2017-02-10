Ada woman gets two years in prison for heroin trafficking

Ada woman gets two years in prison for heroin trafficking

An Ada woman was sent to prison for two years after she was found guilty of drug charges in a case heard recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Angela Nicole Cheek, 330 Grandview Ave., Ada, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking heroin.

Judge Scott Barrett sentenced her to 24 months in prison and fined her $5,000.

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer