Ada’s Sheila Coressel files as Democrat for 83rd House District seat

Sheila Coressel

ADA — Sheila Coressel of Ada submitted her petitions on Monday, Dec. 18 to be the Democratic nominee for the 83rd House District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Jon Cross, R-Findlay.

She moved to Ada in 2016 to begin her career at Ohio Northern University (ONU) as the Director of Pharmacy Student Affairs, her current role. She is active in the Hardin County Democratic Party and currently serves as the party’s Vice-Chair. She has organized the annual Presidents Day Luncheon for the past two years, as well as volunteered as a poll worker since 2020.

Originally from Defiance, Coressel graduated from Tinora High School in 1993. She returned to Ohio to be closer to her family and to return to her roots.

“I grew up surrounded by corn and soybeans. I feel at home every time I drive past the fields and can see them for miles!”

Coressel grew up in a working-class family with both parents earning their high school diplomas. They gave her the confidence to pursue a college education after high school. She eventually earned her Ph.D. in higher education in 2014.

She is running to be the 83rd House District representative because she wants to support her fellow Ohioans and fight for their basic rights, including healthcare and education.

“I want to give the citizens of the 83rd District a choice on who represents them at the statehouse. They deserve someone who understands the struggles of living paycheck-to-paycheck, paying for healthcare, and receiving quality public education.”

Coressel said she is committed to democracy and representing her constituents. She has over 20 years of working in higher education at a variety of institutions across the Midwest and East Coast. Her field of work has prepared her for working at the statehouse through the relationships she’s cultivated across campus.

She’s excited to kick off her campaign, beginning in 2024. She can be reached at coressel.4.83rd@gmail.com.