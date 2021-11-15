Attend conference

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shelby Ruhlen (left), social-emotional learning director at Hardin Northern and Phylissa Daquino, mental health counselor at Family Resource Center in Kenton attended the All Ohio Counselors Conference on Oct. 27-29. Hardin Northern was one of five Ohio schools to have the trip completely funded through the Ohio School Wellness Initiative (OSWI) which is a grant program through Miami University. Ruhlen and Daquino were able to attend sessions to learn different ways to meet the social, emotional, mental, and behavioral health needs of youth and their families both at school and in the community.