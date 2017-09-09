Attendance up for Friday’s county fair

There were 9,548 guests who attended the Hardin Count Fair on Friday according to estimates from the fair office. This was an increase over last year’s estimated attendance for the day of 8,607.

There were 1,705 who paid at the gate this year compared to 1,537 for 2016.

The harness races brought 551 people to the grandstands and the tractor/truck pull attracted 1,134 fans.

There’s plenty of entertainment set this weekend to wrap up the Hardin County Fair.

The highlight tonight will be the Lauren Alaina concert at 8 p.m. in the grandstand.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., show choirs from Hardin County schools will perform in the grandstand. The Demolition Derby will begin at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

8 a.m. – Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, show arena

9 a.m. – Dog Show, fairgrounds lawn; Open Class Horse and Pony Show, horse arena; Conservation Contest registration, Community Building

9:30 a.m. – Conservation Contest Judging, Community Building

10 a.m. – Exhibit buildings open

11:30 a.m. – Special Pie Judging (morning session), Community Building

Noon – Rides open

2:30 p.m., Special Pie Judging (afternoon session), Community Building

7 p.m., Sheep Lead Contest, show arena

8 p.m., Country entertainer Lauren Alaina, grandstand

10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings close

11 p.m. – Rides and fairgrounds close

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

7:30 a.m. – Gates open

11 a.m. – Hour of Inspiration, grandstand

Noon – Rides open; Exhibit Buildings and Concessions open

12:30 p.m. – Wood Carving Auction, gazebo

1 p.m. – Hardin County Show Choir performances, grandstand; Pee Wee Swine Showmanship, north end of arena

2 p.m. – Just Kidding Around Goat Fun Day, show arena

3 p.m. – Showmen of Showmen Contest, show arena

5 p.m. – Girl Scout Award Program, Community Building

6 p.m. – Demolition Derby, grandstand

7 p.m. – Jr. Fair and Open Class non-livestock entries released

8 p.m. – Commercial exhibits released