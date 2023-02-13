Bellefontaine dispatches Ben Logan

BELLEFONTAINE — Bellefontaine (10-12) was in control from the get go in Saturday’s 66-37 win over Central Buckeye Conference rival Ben Logan (0-22) in each team’s regular season finale at Bellefontaine.

The Chieftains were up 19-7 after one and 31-15 at half. Carter Snapp poured in a game-high 18 points.

Yale Scheiderer led Ben Logan with 10 points. Hayden Alexander, Ethan Miller, Ty Anspach and Camden Spriggs all had six points.

Ben Logan is set to take on top-seeded Dayton Chaminade Julienne on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in Miamisburg. They feature Michigan combo guard commit George Washington III.