Best costumes in Kenton Halloween Parade

Top Halloween costumes were selected by judges prior to the lineup for the annual parade sponsored by the Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County. Above, (from left) Kymber Smith received the award for Scariest as a killer clown, while the Most Original costume went to Leighton Howard who came dressed as a grandma. Taking best costume honors was Connor Thompson as Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation. At right, quintuplets Dominic, Morgan, Magnolia and Atlas, the children of Nic and Hanna Castle, are featured in the Castlequads Crab Game. That earned them the Best Group award.

Times photos/Tim Thomas