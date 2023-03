Katy and William Flinn of Kenton are parents of an 8-pound, 14-ounce, 21-inch girl, Linda F., born at 12:29 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. Grandparents are Raymond and Rebekah Thibaut and Gary and Janet Flinn. Great-grandmother is Eileen Thibaut. The infant is joined at home by a sister, Molly.