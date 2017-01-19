Blood drives planned, donor need is ‘critical’

The Red Cross critically needs donors after winter weather adds to a severe blood shortage

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

Blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting for the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

From now through February 28, those who come to give blood or platelets in the Central Ohio Region can enter to win $2,000 in Kroger gift cards, good for gas or groceries.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Area blood drives are currently planned for Jan. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 11543 CR 175, Kenton and also on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardin Northern High School, Dola.