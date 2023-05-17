BMX tricks at KES (w/photo gallery)

Bill Nitschke entertains Kenton Elementary School students with a wheelie as part of the Wonder Wheels BMX stunt team that performed there on Monday morning. Nitschke, 52 and Michael Teal, 28, performed a series of bicycle tricks and put on a show to inspire the kids. Teal did the majority of the stunts, including backflips and high-flying maneuvers with no hands. Nitschke started doing BMX shows in 1984 when he was 14. Wonder Wheels is based in Indianapolis, but they travel all over the world. “This show is specifically to give back to the kids and show them something that we never got to see,” Nitschke said.

Times photo/Sean Blevins