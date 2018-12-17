Home Local News Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ada

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ada

Posted on December 17, 2018
0

ADA — A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents of Ada until further notice, announced Jamie Hall, administrator.

He said a water main break occurred about 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East North and South Johnson.

Residents in the following areas are advised to boil their water before consumption:

  • Northland Mobile Home Park
  • Kingwood Drive
  • 500-700 block of North Main St.
  • 100-200 block of East North Ave.
  • Franklin Street
  • Valerie Street
  • 500-700 block of North Simon
  • 600-700 block of North Johnson
Load More In Local News
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply