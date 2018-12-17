Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ada Posted on December 17, 2018 0 ADA — A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents of Ada until further notice, announced Jamie Hall, administrator. He said a water main break occurred about 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East North and South Johnson. Residents in the following areas are advised to boil their water before consumption: Northland Mobile Home Park Kingwood Drive 500-700 block of North Main St. 100-200 block of East North Ave. Franklin Street Valerie Street 500-700 block of North Simon 600-700 block of North Johnson