Civic agenda: May 28, 2020

THURSDAY, MAY 28
Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., virtual meeting

MONDAY, JUNE 1
Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., remote meeting for the hiring of personnel
Patterson council – 4:30 p.m., parking lot of the Forest-Jackson Library
Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers
Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices
Goshen Township trustees – 5:30 p.m., township hall
Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall
Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall
Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall
Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall
McGuffey Board of Public Affairs – 4:30 p.m., village office
Grove Cemetery Board – 6 p.m., conference room at cemetery office

TUESDAY, JUNE 2
Kenton City Council (meeting as a committee of the whole) – 1 p.m., chambers; review proposed changes to city's solid waste collection and disposal and recycling
Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers
Ridgemont Public Library Board – 7 p.m., Mount Victory branch