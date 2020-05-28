Civic agenda: May 28, 2020

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















THURSDAY, MAY 28

Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., virtual meeting

MONDAY, JUNE 1

Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., remote meeting for the hiring of personnel

Patterson council – 4:30 p.m., parking lot of the Forest-Jackson Library

Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers

Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices

Goshen Township trustees – 5:30 p.m., township hall

Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

McGuffey Board of Public Affairs – 4:30 p.m., village office

Grove Cemetery Board – 6 p.m., conference room at cemetery office

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Kenton City Council (meeting as a committee of the whole) – 1 p.m., chambers; review proposed changes to city’s solid waste collection and disposal and recycling

Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers

Ridgemont Public Library Board – 7 p.m., Mount Victory branch