Candidates file for county races; 1 issue submitted

Candidates for the May 3 primary have filed petitions with the Hardin County Board of Elections before Wednesday’s deadline.

Republicans Maria Santo and Christina Cross will both be seeking their party’s nomination as common pleas court judge in the domestic relations division. The winner will face independent candidate Mark Schwemer in the November general election.

Tim Striker is unopposed in the Republican primary to return as county commissioner and Michael Bacon has no opposition to be the Republican candidate for auditor.

Bacon will face a challenge in November from Democrat Lisa Nunes, who filed to run as county auditor.

One issue will appear on the primary ballot. The Jackson-Forest Ambulance district is seeking approval of a new 5.5-mill tax to be collected for five years to pay for personnel, equipment and/or general operating expenses.