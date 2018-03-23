Carey Ecumenical Choir to present 8th annual ‘Music Reflection’

CAREY — The Carey Ecumenical Choir – Adoramus, will present its 8th annual Music Reflection at noon on Good Friday, March 30, in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey.

This year’s program, The Colors of Grace, will bring you to the last moments of Christ’s life through narration and music inspired by the Gospels.

Adoramus is directed by the Basilica’s Director of Music, Jack Gerding.

All are welcome to attend.