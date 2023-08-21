Funeral services for Carol J. Yantis, 71 of Kenton, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 10:30 A.M. to the start of the services.

Carol passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Memorial contributions in Carol’s honor may be made to St. Rita’s Hospice Care.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

