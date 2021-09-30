civic agenda (09-30-21) Posted on September 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! MONDAY, OCT. 4 Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices Family Stability Team meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin St., Kenton or Microsoft Teams. Call JFS for the link/number. Goshen Township trustees – 5:30 p.m., township hall Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall McGuffey Board of Public Affairs – 4:30 p.m., village office Grove Cemetery Board – 7 p.m., conference room at cemetery office TUESDAY, OCT. 5 Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers Ridgemont Public Library Board – 7 p.m., Mount Victory branch WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 Hardin County Agricultural Society (fair board) – 7 p.m., fair office, fairgrounds THURSDAY, OCT. 7 Hardin County Regional Planning Commission executive committee – 7 p.m., Commissioners’ Office, courthouse Spread the Love - Share this Post!