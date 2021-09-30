civic agenda (09-30-21)

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MONDAY, OCT. 4

Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers

Alger council – 6 p.m., village offices

Family Stability Team meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin St., Kenton or Microsoft Teams. Call JFS for the link/number.

Goshen Township trustees – 5:30 p.m., township hall

Hale Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Liberty Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Lynn Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

McGuffey Board of Public Affairs – 4:30 p.m., village office

Grove Cemetery Board – 7 p.m., conference room at cemetery office

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers

Ridgemont Public Library Board – 7 p.m., Mount Victory branch

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Hardin County Agricultural Society (fair board) – 7 p.m., fair office, fairgrounds

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Hardin County Regional Planning Commission executive committee – 7 p.m., Commissioners’ Office, courthouse