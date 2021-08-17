civic agenda …

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TUESDAY, AUG. 17

Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers

Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education – 6 p.m., board room at the school; special meeting to approve new personnel

Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Board of Trustees – 3:30 p.m., library conference room

Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities – 6 p.m., Simon Kenton School

Jackson Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

Ada Board of Education – 6 p.m., board of education office

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District Board – 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds shelter house, 14134 Fairground Road.