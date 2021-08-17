civic agenda Posted on August 17, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TUESDAY, AUG. 17 Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education – 6 p.m., board room at the school; special meeting to approve new personnel Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Board of Trustees – 3:30 p.m., library conference room Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities – 6 p.m., Simon Kenton School Jackson Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 Ada Board of Education – 6 p.m., board of education office THURSDAY, AUG. 19 Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District Board – 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds shelter house, 14134 Fairground Road. Spread the Love - Share this Post!