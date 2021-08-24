civic agenda Posted on August 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TUESDAY, AUG. 24 Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25 Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine THURSDAY, AUG. 26 Hardin Community School Board – 7:30 a.m., board room at 400 Decatur St., Kenton Forest-Jackson Public Library Board of Trustees – 9 a.m., library meeting room Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Roundhead Fire House Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., math room Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Governing Board – 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Center, 1973 Ohio 47 W, Bellefontaine Spread the Love - Share this Post!