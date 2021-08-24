Home Local News civic agenda

Posted on August 24, 2021
TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department

Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Hardin Community School Board – 7:30 a.m., board room at 400 Decatur St., Kenton

Forest-Jackson Public Library Board of Trustees – 9 a.m., library meeting room 

Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Roundhead Fire House

Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., math room

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Governing Board – 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Center, 1973 Ohio 47 W, Bellefontaine

 


