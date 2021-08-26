civic agenda Posted on August 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! THURSDAY, AUG. 26 Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers; special meeting to act on appropriations ordinances Upper Scioto Valley Am-bulance District – 7 p.m., Roundhead Fire House Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., math room Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Governing Board – 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Center, 1973 Ohio 47 W, Bellefontaine MONDAY, AUG. 30 Grove Cemetery Board – 5 p.m., conference room at cemetery office Dunkirk council – 7 p.m., chambers (replaces first meeting in September) TUESDAY, AUG. 31 Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall (replaces regular September meeting) Spread the Love - Share this Post!