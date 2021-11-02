civic agenda Posted on November 2, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TUESDAY, NOV. 2 Ada council – 6:30 p.m., council chambers Ridgemont Public Library Board – 7 p.m., Mount Victory branch WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 Hardin County Agricultural Society (fair board) – 7 p.m., fair office, fairgrounds THURSDAY, NOV. 4 Hardin County Regional Planning Commission executive committee – 7 p.m., Commissioners’ Office, courthouse MONDAY, NOV. 8 Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers McGuffey council – 6 p.m., chambers Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education – 6 p.m., board room at the school Family Stability Team meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin St., Kenton or call JFS for a link/number to join the meeting. Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall Cessna Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309 Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St. Hardin Northern Public Library Board of Trustees – 7:30 p.m., library Roundhead-McDonald Park Board – 7 p.m., Round-head Township Hall Northern Hardin County Fire District – 7:30 p.m., fire station Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District – 7 p.m., 212 S. Wheeler St., Mount Victory Spread the Love - Share this Post!