civic agenda

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

Hardin County Agricultural Society (fair board) – 7 p.m., fair office, fairgrounds

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Hardin County Regional Planning Commission executive committee – 7 p.m., Commissioners’ Office, courthouse

MONDAY, NOV. 8

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers

McGuffey council – 6 p.m., chambers

Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education – 6 p.m., board room at the school

Family Stability Team meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin St., Kenton or call JFS for a link/number to join the meeting.

Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall

Cessna Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309

Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St.

Hardin Northern Public Library Board of Trustees – 7:30 p.m., library

Roundhead-McDonald Park Board – 7 p.m., Roundhead Township Hall

Northern Hardin County Fire District – 7:30 p.m., fire station

Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District – 7 p.m., 212 S. Wheeler St., Mount Victory

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

Hardin County Airport Authority – 4:30 p.m., airport

Ridgeway council – 7 p.m., chambers

Blanchard Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township office, EMS building, Dunkirk

Dudley Township trustees – 8 p.m., township hall, 21593 CR190, Mount Victory