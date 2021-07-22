Home Local News civic agenda

civic agenda

Posted on July 22, 2021
Ada Board of Education – 6 p.m., board of education office

Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., conference room

Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Alger squad house

MONDAY, JULY 26

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers

Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office

Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima

Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall

Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309

Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St.

McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton

Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall

Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department

Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine

 

 

 

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Hardin Community School Board – 7:30 a.m., board room at 400 Decatur St., Kenton

 


