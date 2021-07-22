civic agenda Posted on July 22, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ada Board of Education – 6 p.m., board of education office Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., conference room Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District – 7 p.m., Alger squad house MONDAY, JULY 26 Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309 Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St. McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building TUESDAY, JULY 27 Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 Ohio Hi-Point JVS Board – 7 p.m., Bellefontaine THURSDAY, AUG. 26 Hardin Community School Board – 7:30 a.m., board room at 400 Decatur St., Kenton Spread the Love - Share this Post!