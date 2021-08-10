civic agenda Posted on August 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TUESDAY, AUG. 10 Hardin County Airport Authority – 4:30 p.m., airport Ridgeway council – 7 p.m., chambers Blanchard Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township office, EMS building, Dunkirk Dudley Township trustees – 8 p.m., township hall, 21593 CR190, Mount Victory WEDNESDAY. AUG. 11 Goshen Township trustees – 4:30 p.m., township hall; special meeting for personal reasons Jackson-Forest Ambulance Board – 7 p.m., township hall Washington Township trustees – 8 p.m., township house, Dola THURSDAY, AUG. 12 Hardin County Board of Elections – 9 a.m., board office, courthouse Mount Victory council – 7 p.m., Village Hall Forest council – 7 p.m., chambers FRIDAY, AUG. 13 Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District Board – 8 a.m., district office, first floor, courthouse Spread the Love - Share this Post!