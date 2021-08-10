Home Local News civic agenda

Posted on August 10, 2021
0
TUESDAY, AUG. 10

Hardin County Airport Authority – 4:30 p.m., airport

Ridgeway council – 7 p.m., chambers

Blanchard Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township office, EMS building, Dunkirk

Dudley Township trustees – 8 p.m., township hall, 21593 CR190, Mount Victory

WEDNESDAY. AUG. 11

Goshen Township trustees – 4:30 p.m., township hall; special meeting for personal reasons 

Jackson-Forest Ambulance Board – 7 p.m., township hall

Washington Township trustees – 8 p.m., township house, Dola

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

Hardin County Board of Elections – 9 a.m., board office, courthouse

Mount Victory council – 7 p.m., Village Hall

Forest council – 7 p.m., chambers 

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District Board – 8 a.m., district office, first floor, courthouse

 


