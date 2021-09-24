civic agenda Posted on September 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! MONDAY, SEPT. 27 Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall Hardin County Executive Committee meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin Street, Kenton. Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309 Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St. McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 Hardin County Veterans’ Service Commission – 3 p.m., Veterans’ Service Office, courthouse, Kenton Spread the Love - Share this Post!