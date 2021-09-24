civic agenda

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers

Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., board meeting room in Central Office

Apollo Career Center Board – 7 p.m., Lima

Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall

Hardin County Executive Committee meeting – 10 a.m. at Hardin County Job and Family Services, second floor conference room, 175 W. Franklin Street, Kenton.

Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309

Marion Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall

Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m., Kenton Municipal Annex Building, 555 W. Franklin St.

McDonald Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall, 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton

Roundhead Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township hall

Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Board – 7:30 p.m., EMS building

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Kenton-Hardin Health Department Board – 5 p.m., health department

Alger Public Library Board of Trustees – 7 p.m., library

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Hardin County Veterans’ Service Commission – 3 p.m., Veterans’ Service Office, courthouse, Kenton