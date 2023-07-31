Combined locations for Special Election polling

The Hardin County Board of Elections will be temporarily combining the following polling locations for the Aug. 8 Special Election.

These polling locations will be combined for this election only and voters will return to their regular polling locations for the Nov. 7 General Election.

The following precincts will be voting at an alternate location, which is listed after the precinct name:

Buck – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton

Pleasant – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton

Cessna – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton

Goshen – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton

Lynn – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton

Liberty – Ada Community Health Professionals Building – 1200 S. Main St., Ada

Washington – Ada Community Health Professionals Building – 1200 S. Main St., Ada

Dunkirk/Blanchard – Forest All-Weather Pavilion – 412 S. Mary St., Forest

Dudley – Mt. Victory Community Building – 234 N. Washington St., Mt. Victory

Taylor Creek – Mt. Victory Community Building – 234 N. Washington St., Mt. Victory.