Correction

During the March 23 meeting of the Kenton-Hardin Health Board it was announced that the Ohio Department of Transportation had slated Hardin County to receive $2.1 million for the Rides to Community Immunity grant program.

Kelsey Ralson, the health department’s public relations officer, said that figure was based on information from a spreadsheet ODOT made available with the initial announcement.

However, Hardin County is actually only slated to receive a possible $19,353 at this time, she said.