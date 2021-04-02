Home Correction Correction

Posted on April 2, 2021
During the March 23 meeting of the Kenton-Hardin Health Board it was announced that the Ohio Department of Transportation had slated Hardin County to receive $2.1 million for the Rides to Community Immunity grant program.

Kelsey Ralson, the health department’s public relations officer, said that figure was based on information from a spreadsheet ODOT made available with the initial announcement. 

However, Hardin County is actually only slated to receive a possible $19,353 at this time, she said.


