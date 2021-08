County recorder reports transactions for July

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hardin County Recorder Brenda Rainsburg reported office transactions for July.

Financing statements filed, 2; financing statements released, 8; deeds filed, 129; mortgages filed, 114; amount or mortgages filed, $22,720,371.75; releases filed, 112; partial releases filed, 2; land contracts filed, 2; land contract releases, 2.

Power of attorneys filed, 8; easements filed, 4; other instruments filed, 27; federal tax liens filed, 2; federal tax liens released, 3; military discharges filed, 2.