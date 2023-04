County recorder reports transactions for March

Hardin County Recorder Brenda Rainsburg reports the following property transactions for March:

Financing statements filed 4, deeds filed 141, mortgages filed 78, amount of mortgages filed $15,478,769.38, releases filed 59, partial releases filed 1, land contracts filed 3, land contract releases 1, mechanics liens filed 1, leases filed 6, power of attorneys filed 4, easements filed 6, other instruments filed 18, federal tax liens filed 3, military discharges filed 3.