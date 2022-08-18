Couple celebrates 50th

Frank and Denise Mustain

Frank and Denise Mustain of Kenton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mustain and the former Denise Wolber were married Aug. 19, 1972 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Frank is the son of the late Richard and Donna Roby, and the late Michael Mustain. He is retired from McCullough Industries.

Denise is the daughter of the late Stanley and Janet Wolber. She is retired from Kenton City Schools as an aide at Kenton Elementary School.

They are the parents of a daughter, Michele Grove of Canal Winchester, and a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Katie Mustain of Kenton. They also have four grandchildren: Kaleb Grove, Abigail Grove, Addison Mustain and Jayden Mustain.