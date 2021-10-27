Couple celebrates 65th anniversary

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Paul and Marilyn Pemberton will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. John’s Church on Oct. 28, 1956 at 1:30 p.m. by Rev. Stanley Fritz. The bride was given in marriage by her brother Willis Anderson.

Marilyn is the daughter of the late Irene Rish and Charles Anderson. Paul is the son of the late Lawrence and Esther Pemberton.

They are the parents of 3 children, Betty (Pemberton) Born (deceased), Brenda (Kevin) Wolfe and Richard (Melissa) Pemberton; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Paul has a sister, Patsy Deardorff.

They are planning a family (immediate) dinner.