COVID vaccine to be available at the fair

Hardin Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hardin County Fair on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome to get the shots at the bus located behind the Pork Producers’ building.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available and the second dose can be scheduled for application at the office of Dr. Neuhauser and Dr. Crum in Kenton.

The shots are available to anyone age 12 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is no charge for the vaccination.

More information is available from the Wellness on Wheels Vaccine Team at 614-566-8187.