Norwalk

formerly of Upper Sandusky

Memorial services for Douglas D. Arnold, age 70, will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Rev. Jim Stauffer. Burial will take place at Fehl Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Fisher-Titus Hospital in Norwalk.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or the Wounded Warriors Project and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

