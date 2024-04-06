Elks honors April Teens of the Month

Elks honors teenagers

Honored as March Teenagers of the Month by the Kenton Elks during a luncheon Friday were (from left, seated to standing) Ella Marshall and Kathryn Sizemore of Ada High School, Kiersten Horn and Carter Curtis (December honoree) from Hardin Northern, Emily Pees and Kyle Thrush from Kenton and Albrey Bailey and Aidan Hanson of Ridgemont. A related story is on page six.

Times photo/Tim Thomas

The Kenton Elks Lodge honored its Teenagers of the Month for March during a luncheon Friday at the lodge.

Ada

Ella Marshall is the daughter of Melanie and Dustin Marshall of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. After graduating she plans to attend Heidelberg University to continue her athletic and academic career. She plans on majoring in biology and playing on the women’s soccer team.

In work experiences, she had a summer job at the Ada swimming pool as a cashier in the summer of 2022.

Ella’s community service has included being a part of Senior Class Community Service Day where she painted stop signs. She also did trash pickup at the F&M Picnic.

Her school involvement has included women’s soccer (9-12). She was first team in the NWC (9-12) and NCOSA (10-12). She was first team in the district as a senior and second team as a junior. Her academic activities include National Honor Society (12), Language Club (9-12) and Film Club (11,12). Ella was in show choir band (9-12),

Ella’s leadership roles have included soccer captain (10-12), student council (9-11) and junior class officer.

Kathryn Brooke Sizemore is the daughter of John and Janice Sizemore of Lima and a senior at Ada High School. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in middle school math and science with a certification in special education.

Her work experience includes having a summer job at the Ada swimming pool as a cashier in the summer of 2022. She now works part-time as Skyline Chili in Lima as a production worker and server.

Kathryn’s community service includes senior class community service, working concessions, Dogs Volunteer-teacher’s assistant, help with the senior lunch, senior awards banquet server and F&M Picnic trash pick-up.

Her school involvement includes National Honor Society (11,12), student council (11, 12), Language Club (9-12), Varsity Singers (9-12), soccer (11,12) with two varsity letters and one year as captain, basketball (9-12) with four varsity letters and one year as captain, and softball (9-12) with four varsity letters, one year captain.

Outside of school, Kathryn was a Harvest and Herb Festival royalty contestant.

Her leadership roles include captain of the soccer, basketball and softball teams, vice president of student council and junior class representative.

Hardin Northern

Kiersten Rene Horn is the daughter of Jolene Brown of Dunkirk and a senior at Hardin Northern School and Apollo Career Center. After graduating she plans to attend an undecided college to get her associate’s degree to become a registered nurse, then going back to school to become a pediatric nurse.

Her work experience includes baby-sitting during which she supervised children ages 1 to 10 from May 2019 to the present. She worked at Powell Seeds to remove the tassels from the corn in the summers of 2021 and 2022. She also worked at Dunkirk Dairy Dream preparing food and making ice cream treats.

In the community, Kiersten worked with the Hardin Northern FFA to help stack benches and clean up the Hardin County Fairgrounds from 2022 to 2024. She also helped with the FCCLA community blood drive, worked the Apollo blood drive as a HOSA officer in 2023-2024, worked the consignment sale as a junior fair board member in 2022-2023 and picked up trash for the adopt-a-highway program through the HOSA chapter at Apollo her junior and senior years.

Her school involvement included HN FFA (8-10), Greenhand degree and chapter degree, member of HN FCCLA (10).

Outside of school, Kiersten has been in Girl Scouts 13 years (K-12), Vacation Bible School (3-12), and teen helper at Camp Wednesday.

Her leadership roles have included experiences through the Apollo Career Center HOSA chapter, serving as an officer from 2022 to the present and participating in the regionals and state conference.

Kenton

Emily Ann Pees is the daughter of Bobbi Pees of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation she plans to attend Rhodes State College to pursue a sonography certification.

Her work experience includes being a prom stylist at Twirl since January of 2021. During the summer of 2022 and 2023 she has worked full-time doing construction with her grandpa.

Her community service has included volunteering a powerlifting meets (9-11), helping in youth sports camp, doing yard work and helping an elderly neighbor with meal preparation (9-12).

Emily’s school involvement has included the WBL Sportsmanship Committee (11,12), National Honor Society (11,12), PAWS (10-12), softball (9-12) with three varsity letters, soccer (9-11) with three varsity letters and Homecoming Queen (12).

Outside of school, Emily cited her church involvement.

Her leadership roles have included being a captain of the KHS softball team (9-12) and senior stylist at Twirl (11,12).

Kyle Alan Thrush is the son of Chad and Susie Thrush of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. He plans to attend a four-year university and major in business, minor in exercise science.

His work experiences have included small independent jobs such as landscape, painting, powerwashing and mowing. This past summer he did some concrete work with Heydinger Construction. He currently works part-time for In-N-Out Car Wash.

Kyle’s community service has included mentor at KES (10-12), Big Brothers Big Sisters (11-12), Kenton youth football and baseball camps (9-12), Kenton Church of the Nazarene nursery and Bible School volunteer (9-12) and Abundant Life Assemblies of God camp counselor (9-12).

His school involvement includes varsity football (9-12) where he lettered all four years and was game captain, varsity baseball (9-12) and lettered all years, powerlifting first place in state (9-11), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (9-12) and honor roll (9-12).

Outside of school, Kyle has attended Kenton Church of the Nazarene for the last 14 years and been a part of their children’s/youth programs. He is involved in a young man’s Bible study/accountability group with several of his friends.

His leadership roles have included varsity football Champions Club (11-12) and captain (12). He was selected to be a mentor and attend leadership training through Still Light Seminars LLC (10-12).

Ridgemont

Albrey Lynn Bailey is the daughter of Chandos Bailey and Christina Shaffer of Kenton. She is a junior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation she plans to attend the Ohio State Beauty Academy for advanced cosmetology. She hopes to one day run her own business.

Her work experience includes McDonald’s in Kenton.

In the community, she volunteered at the Mount Victory Christmas event in 2023.

Albrey’s school involvement has included FFA, basketball, cheerleading, National Honor Society, agriculture officer, state and national finalist in FFA and several cheerleading awards.

Outside of school she has been working at McDonald’s for one year and received a promotion and raise to crew trainer.

Her leadership roles have included cheer captain for two years and an officer in agriculture for a year.

Aidan Sean Hanson is the son of Kate Hanson of Ridgeway and a junior at Ridgemont High School. Upon graduation he plans on going to a college for computer engineering.

His work experiences include doing electrical work in his grandpa’s mechanic shop in the summer of 2022. Since November 2023, he has been the custodian for the Ridgemont Public Libraries.

Aidan’s community service has included serving on the Hardin County Junior Fair Board from 2023 to the present.

His school activities have been track (9-11), marching band (9-11), pep band (9-11), Jazz Band (9,10) and FFA (9-11).

Outside of school, Aidan has been in the Ridgeway Junior Boosters 4-H Club for 8 years, with two yeas as secretary and one year as co-president. He has received five state awards for 4-H, one Outstanding of the Day and one Outstanding Achievement Award.

His leadership roles, in addition to 4-H offices, have involved being a 4-H camp counselor for two years.

There were no representatives from Upper Scioto Valley.