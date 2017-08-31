Elks to honor veterans with fair performance

The Kenton Elks 157 will be honoring “Our God, Our Hardin County Veterans and Hardin County Service Men and Women” at the 2017 Hardin County Fair’s Veterans Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the shelterhouse.

The songs being performed will be: “America, America,” “Patriotic Medley” (America, the Beautiful/My Country, Tis of Thee), “From Shore to Shore,” “Arlington,” “America, America,” “God’s Faithfulness Medley” (Great Is Thy Faithfulness/Faithful Lord/O God, Our Help In Ages Past), “Freedom,” “American Flag of the Moon,” “America, America,” and “Faithful Lord.”

A cantata called “American Dreamers” will be presented, directed by Sue Buroker.

A video/PowerPoint presentation by Jerry Haudenschield will feature the words of familiar songs for all to sing along.