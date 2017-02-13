Home Featured Fatal accident

Fatal accident

February 13, 2017
Times photo » Dan Robinson

A woman was killed in a one-car accident Monday afternoon on Co. Rd. 110, just south of McGuffey.

According to Sheriff Keith Everhart, the car was driven by Jack Parkins and Jeff Lones was a passenger in the front seat with Patricia Parr riding in
the rear seat when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

Parr was trapped inside the submerged car and died at the scene. The two men were transported to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

