Fatal accident Posted on February 13, 2017 0 1 8,938 Times photo » Dan Robinson A woman was killed in a one-car accident Monday afternoon on Co. Rd. 110, just south of McGuffey. According to Sheriff Keith Everhart, the car was driven by Jack Parkins and Jeff Lones was a passenger in the front seat with Patricia Parr riding in the rear seat when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. Parr was trapped inside the submerged car and died at the scene. The two men were transported to area hospitals. The crash remains under investigation.